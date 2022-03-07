California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 116.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlas by 20.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

