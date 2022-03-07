California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $20,130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 130.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

