California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 123.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 109,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 112,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 112.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,265 shares of company stock worth $5,445,299. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $976.80 million, a PE ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

