Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.11

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 86540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.