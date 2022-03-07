Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after purchasing an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $60.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

