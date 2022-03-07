Calton & Associates Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $227.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

