Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,007,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.