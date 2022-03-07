Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 508,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

