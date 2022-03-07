Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barclays

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.60.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,207. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.99. The firm has a market cap of C$89.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$674,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,280 shares in the company, valued at C$4,810,687.20. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,180,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,485,197.89. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,997.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

