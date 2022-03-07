Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE CP opened at C$98.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

