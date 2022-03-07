Canandaigua National Corp Buys 1,033 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,912.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

