Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $272.54 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.