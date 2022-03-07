Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 111.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SO opened at $67.58 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

