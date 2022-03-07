Canandaigua National Corp Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $314.16 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.04. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.