Canandaigua National Corp Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $314.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.15 and its 200-day moving average is $352.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

