Canandaigua National Corp Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

PRU stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.