Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $272.54 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

