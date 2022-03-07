Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 1,554 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $200.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.