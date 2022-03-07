Canandaigua National Corp Sells 17,004 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.