Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Acquires $51,020.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNNE stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,844,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 142.8% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Cannae by 81.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 457,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cannae by 1,246.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cannae by 127.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 299,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

