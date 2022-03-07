Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Acquires $51,020.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CNNE stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
