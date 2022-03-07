Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3502106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

CANO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 778,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

