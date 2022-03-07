Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3502106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
CANO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.