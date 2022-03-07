Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $15.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut their price objective on Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

