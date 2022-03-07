Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
CBNK stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.