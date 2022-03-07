Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $3,132,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,324 shares of company stock worth $44,349,998. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD opened at $100.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.