Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SPGI opened at $407.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.31 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.30.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
