Captrust Financial Advisors Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,026,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,603,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.