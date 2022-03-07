Captrust Financial Advisors Has $345,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 771.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 549,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $160.24 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

