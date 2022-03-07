Captrust Financial Advisors Has $352,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cannae were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $437,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

