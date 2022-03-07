Captrust Financial Advisors Has $367,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

