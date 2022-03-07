Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allegion were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

