Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.