Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $108.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CDLX traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $52.17. 5,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,335. Cardlytics has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,112 shares of company stock worth $4,560,699. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

