Cardstack (CARD) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and $84,331.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00034012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00103287 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.