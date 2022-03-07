Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGJTF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CGJTF traded down $20.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.41. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $113.90 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.