Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $153.49

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$153.49 and last traded at C$155.91, with a volume of 148943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$183.93.

CJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$234.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$175.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$184.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

