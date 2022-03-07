CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

CarGurus stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,221 shares of company stock worth $6,289,333 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CarGurus by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

