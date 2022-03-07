Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.17

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 638106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $923.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

