Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carter’s by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

