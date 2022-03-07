Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $37.31

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $35.65. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 3,334 shares.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

