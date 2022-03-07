CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.10.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 35,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,342. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

