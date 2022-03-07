Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

