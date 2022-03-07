Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.01.

CYAD opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

