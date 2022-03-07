Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -11.60%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

