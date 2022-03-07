Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

