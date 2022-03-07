Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

