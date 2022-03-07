Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

