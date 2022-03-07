Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Trimmed by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,980 shares during the period. Cerner comprises about 4.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $165,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.40. 50,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

