Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Romeo Power by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 376,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Romeo Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 102,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Romeo Power by 9,121.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Romeo Power by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 660,859 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMO stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMO shares. BTIG Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $2,556,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

