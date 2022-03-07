Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $452,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $216.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

