Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $63,070,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

